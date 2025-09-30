Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Into to ARTRANS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    U.S. Transportation Command's subordinate command, United States Army Transportation Command, previously known as Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, provides integrated and synchronized global deployment and distribution capabilities to the point of need, delivering innovative transportation solutions on time, on target, every time. (Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 13:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 984198
    VIRIN: 251001-F-MV819-1003
    Filename: DOD_111338052
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Into to ARTRANS, by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SDDC
    USTRANSCOM
    logistics
    ARTRANS
    United States Army Transportation Command
    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download