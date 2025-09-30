Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2025: (B-Roll) US Marines and multinational forces disembark USS Arlington to conduct a combined amphibious landing

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Marines from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico,
    Peru, Spain and the United States disembark from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24) to conduct an amphibious embarkation as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 12:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984188
    VIRIN: 250926-M-MB805-2001
    Filename: DOD_111337795
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    south america
    MARFORSOUTH
    warfighting
    USS Arlington
    UNITAS 2025
    MFSUNITAS25

