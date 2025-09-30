Marines from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico,
Peru, Spain and the United States disembark from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24) to conduct an amphibious embarkation as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)
09.26.2025
|09.26.2025
10.01.2025 12:52
|10.01.2025 12:52
B-Roll
|B-Roll
984188
|984188
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-MB805-2001
DOD_111337795
|DOD_111337795
00:03:01
|00:03:01
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, UNITAS 2025: (B-Roll) US Marines and multinational forces disembark USS Arlington to conduct a combined amphibious landing, by Sgt Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
