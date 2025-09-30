U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Drake O’ConnorDelosrios wears the Marine WWII uniform during the Marine Corps 250th Ball Pageant, at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Sept. 3, 2025. O’Connor, assistant medical planning chief with Headquarters, Marine Forces Reserve, participated in this pageant to honor every era of the Marine Corps past, present and future. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus and Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"Expressive Violin" by Elonix /https://stock.adobe.com/
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 12:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984180
|VIRIN:
|250929-M-UQ888-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_111337692
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marine Corps WWII Navy Corpsmen Uniform Reel, by Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.