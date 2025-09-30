End of Fiscal Year 2025 Selfies

A Heartfelt Thank You to the ACC Workforce!
As another fiscal year comes to a close, the U.S. Army Contracting Command extends its deepest gratitude to our entire, professional workforce—our Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians and contractors—at more than 100 locations worldwide. The sun never sets on ACC, and neither does your dedication.
You are the Army’s principal buying agent, and your hard work is the bedrock of Army readiness and transformation. Every contract action, every complex acquisition, and every innovative solution you deliver directly impacts our Nation's defense.
Your efforts are vital in delivering ready combat formations, ensuring contracting support for emerging missions, and sustaining strategic readiness against any adversary. You are on the front lines of every operation, enabling our forces to mobilize, deploy, and sustain combat-credible land forces worldwide.
Beyond the battlefield, your quality, tailored contract support touches the lives of our Army Families every day. By supporting initiatives in housing, childcare, dining options, and spouse employment, you are directly tied to increasing Army recruitment, retention, and the quality of life that keeps our Army Strong.
Thank you for your unwavering professionalism and commitment. You are the combat multiplier that provides our Warfighters with the premier support they need to Win Every Day!
