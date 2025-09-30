Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    End of Fiscal Year 2025 Selfies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by James Rawlinson 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    A Heartfelt Thank You to the ACC Workforce!
    As another fiscal year comes to a close, the U.S. Army Contracting Command extends its deepest gratitude to our entire, professional workforce—our Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians and contractors—at more than 100 locations worldwide. The sun never sets on ACC, and neither does your dedication.
    You are the Army’s principal buying agent, and your hard work is the bedrock of Army readiness and transformation. Every contract action, every complex acquisition, and every innovative solution you deliver directly impacts our Nation's defense.
    Your efforts are vital in delivering ready combat formations, ensuring contracting support for emerging missions, and sustaining strategic readiness against any adversary. You are on the front lines of every operation, enabling our forces to mobilize, deploy, and sustain combat-credible land forces worldwide.
    Beyond the battlefield, your quality, tailored contract support touches the lives of our Army Families every day. By supporting initiatives in housing, childcare, dining options, and spouse employment, you are directly tied to increasing Army recruitment, retention, and the quality of life that keeps our Army Strong.
    Thank you for your unwavering professionalism and commitment. You are the combat multiplier that provides our Warfighters with the premier support they need to Win Every Day!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 11:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 984176
    VIRIN: 250930-O-HJ979-2614
    Filename: DOD_111337669
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, End of Fiscal Year 2025 Selfies, by James Rawlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download