U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Donald Touchette wears the Marine Banana Wars uniform during the Marine Corps 250th Ball Pageant, at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Sept. 3, 2025. Touchette, operations chief with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, participated in this pageant to honor every era of the Marine Corps past, present and future. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus and Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"Expressive Violin" by Elonix /https://stock.adobe.com/
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 12:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984174
|VIRIN:
|250929-M-MO302-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_111337629
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Banana Wars Uniform Reel, by Cpl Isaiah Smith and Sgt Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.