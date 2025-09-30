U.S. Army Soldiers take part in medical lane testing as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Expert Soldier Badge test on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 1, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 09:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984158
|VIRIN:
|251001-A-IR446-8832
|Filename:
|DOD_111337408
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st TSC Expert Soldier Badge: Medical Lanes, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.