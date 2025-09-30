CENTCOM Urges Nations to Repatriate Displaced and Detained People from Syria

Delivering remarks at the United Nations headquarters last Friday, Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, urged nations with displaced and detained citizens in Syria to repatriate them, announcing the establishment of a Joint Repatriation Cell in northeast Syria to help coordinate their return.
|09.26.2025
|10.01.2025 07:26
