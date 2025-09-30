Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM Urges Nations to Repatriate Displaced and Detained People from Syria

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Delivering remarks at the United Nations headquarters last Friday, Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, urged nations with displaced and detained citizens in Syria to repatriate them, announcing the establishment of a Joint Repatriation Cell in northeast Syria to help coordinate their return.
    TAGS

    Displaced
    Syria
    displaced civilians
    United Nations (U.N.)
    detained

