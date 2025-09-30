Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pedro the Penguin reminds community to keep essentials ready

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    09.30.2025

    Video by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland’s mascot, Pedro the Penguin, reminds Soldiers and families that preparedness begins at home. In this public service announcement, Pedro demonstrates the importance of having essential items ready before an emergency. The message highlights that taking action today ensures safety and peace of mind when time matters most.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 04:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 984147
    VIRIN: 250930-A-PO583-7073
    Filename: DOD_111337290
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pedro the Penguin reminds community to keep essentials ready, by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    V Corps
    target_news_europe
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    Emergency Management and Readiness
    USAG Poland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download