Pedro the Penguin reminds community to keep essentials ready

U.S. Army Garrison Poland’s mascot, Pedro the Penguin, reminds Soldiers and families that preparedness begins at home. In this public service announcement, Pedro demonstrates the importance of having essential items ready before an emergency. The message highlights that taking action today ensures safety and peace of mind when time matters most.