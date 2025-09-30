U.S. Army Garrison Poland’s mascot, Pedro the Penguin, reminds Soldiers and families that preparedness begins at home. In this public service announcement, Pedro demonstrates the importance of having essential items ready before an emergency. The message highlights that taking action today ensures safety and peace of mind when time matters most.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 04:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|984147
|VIRIN:
|250930-A-PO583-7073
|Filename:
|DOD_111337290
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pedro the Penguin reminds community to keep essentials ready, by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
