Coast Guard offloads nearly $94.5 million in illegal narcotics in Fort Lauderdale from Operation Pacific Viper

Coast Guard Cutter Seneca offloads more than 12,750 pounds of cocaine and marijuana in Port Everglades, Florida, Sept. 30, 2025. Seneca’s crew completed a patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean in support of Operation Pacific Viper. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Jessica Walker)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984140
|VIRIN:
|250930-G-HW752-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111336745
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.