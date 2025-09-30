Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads nearly $94.5 million in illegal narcotics in Fort Lauderdale from Operation Pacific Viper

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    Coast Guard Cutter Seneca offloads more than 12,750 pounds of cocaine and marijuana in Port Everglades, Florida, Sept. 30, 2025. Seneca’s crew completed a patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean in support of Operation Pacific Viper. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Jessica Walker)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984140
    VIRIN: 250930-G-HW752-1010
    Filename: DOD_111336745
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    narcotics
    USCGC Seneca (WMEC-906)
    Southeast Coast
    drug interdiction
    USCG
    Operation Pacific Viper

