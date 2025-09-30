Fox Company Table One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, shoot Table One on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 30, 2025. Rifle qualification is an annual requirement for Marines and is designed to introduce recruits to the fundamentals of marksmanship and rifle safety.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)