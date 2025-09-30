Fox Company Table One

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, shoot Table One on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 30, 2025. Rifle qualification is an annual requirement for Marines and is designed to introduce recruits to the fundamentals of marksmanship and rifle safety.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
