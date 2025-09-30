Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Company Table One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, shoot Table One on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 30, 2025. Rifle qualification is an annual requirement for Marines and is designed to introduce recruits to the fundamentals of marksmanship and rifle safety.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984135
    VIRIN: 250930-M-UA605-1001
    Filename: DOD_111336713
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Table One, by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rifle, range, marksmanship, M16A4 service rifle, coach, recruit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download