Guardian Jarvis relates to "Elio" film [contains SBD3 lower-third graphic]

[This version contains SBD3 lower-third graphic]



U.S. Air Force partnership with Disney Plus film "Elio" resonates with U.S. Air Force and Space Force personnel. Lt. Col. Kara Jarvis talks about how she and her family relates to the film.



Featured personnel:



Lt. Col. Kara Jarvis, USSF

Space Sensing Directorate, Space Systems Command