    Guardian Jarvis relates to "Elio" film [contains SBD3 lower-third graphic]

    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space Systems Command

    [This version contains SBD3 lower-third graphic]

    U.S. Air Force partnership with Disney Plus film "Elio" resonates with U.S. Air Force and Space Force personnel. Lt. Col. Kara Jarvis talks about how she and her family relates to the film.

    Featured personnel:

    Lt. Col. Kara Jarvis, USSF
    Space Sensing Directorate, Space Systems Command

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 18:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984129
    VIRIN: 250917-X-GT718-1004
    Filename: DOD_111336587
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Jarvis relates to "Elio" film [contains SBD3 lower-third graphic], by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    family activities
    Entertainment
    disney plus

