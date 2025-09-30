Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schriever Wall of Honor Ceremony 2025

    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Space Systems Command

    Highlight video of the Gen. Bernard Schriever Wall of Honor ceremony, Sept. 4, 2025, at Los Angeles Air Force Base (LA AFB) in El Segundo, California featuring, U.S. Space Force Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, direct reporting program manager, Golden Dome for America and U.S. Space Force Col. Andrew S. Menschner, deputy commander, Space Systems Command. Each year, Space Systems Command inscribes the names of six military space pioneers into the Schriever Wall of Honor during a ceremony held at Space Systems Command’s headquarters at LA AFB. This year’s honorees include Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Samuel A. Greaves, Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jack L. Hyslop, Dr. Donald N. Jortner, Mr. Douglas L. Loverro, Retired U.S. Air Force Col., Mr. David W. Madden, Retired U.S. Air Force Col., and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Thomas D. Taverney.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 17:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984126
    VIRIN: 250930-X-X0813-6228
    Filename: DOD_111336550
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schriever Wall of Honor Ceremony 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

