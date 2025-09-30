Schriever Wall of Honor Ceremony 2025

Highlight video of the Gen. Bernard Schriever Wall of Honor ceremony, Sept. 4, 2025, at Los Angeles Air Force Base (LA AFB) in El Segundo, California featuring, U.S. Space Force Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, direct reporting program manager, Golden Dome for America and U.S. Space Force Col. Andrew S. Menschner, deputy commander, Space Systems Command. Each year, Space Systems Command inscribes the names of six military space pioneers into the Schriever Wall of Honor during a ceremony held at Space Systems Command’s headquarters at LA AFB. This year’s honorees include Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Samuel A. Greaves, Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jack L. Hyslop, Dr. Donald N. Jortner, Mr. Douglas L. Loverro, Retired U.S. Air Force Col., Mr. David W. Madden, Retired U.S. Air Force Col., and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Thomas D. Taverney.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 17:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984126
|VIRIN:
|250930-X-X0813-6228
|Filename:
|DOD_111336550
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
