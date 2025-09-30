Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the Command Chief 2025

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    An introduction video showcasing Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th wing senior enlisted leader, as he details his early life and advice to younger generations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984118
    VIRIN: 250722-F-VL625-4913
    Filename: DOD_111336215
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US

