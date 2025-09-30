Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet the Commander 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    An introduction video of Col. James Clark, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th wing commander, delivering his early life and vision for the installation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984116
    VIRIN: 250730-F-VL625-1764
    Filename: DOD_111336180
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Commander 2025, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download