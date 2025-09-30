Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet the Commander social media cut

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Social media cut of Col. James Clark's, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th wing commander, "Meet the Commander" introduction video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984115
    VIRIN: 250730-F-VL625-2109
    Filename: DOD_111336170
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Commander social media cut, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11th Wing
    JBAB Commander
    Joint Base Anacosia-Bolling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download