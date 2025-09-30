Social media cut of Col. James Clark's, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th wing commander, "Meet the Commander" introduction video.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 16:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984115
|VIRIN:
|250730-F-VL625-2109
|Filename:
|DOD_111336170
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet the Commander social media cut, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.