Cyber Excepted Service (CES) 101

Mark Gorak, Director of the Cyber Academic Engagement Office and Principal Director for Resources & Analysis for the Department of War, Office of the Chief Information Officer delivers a comprehensive overview of the Cyber Excepted Service (CES) personnel management system.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984096
|VIRIN:
|250725-O-HN858-2100
|Filename:
|DOD_111335750
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
