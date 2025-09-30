Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Excepted Service (CES) 101

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Miguel La Porte 

    DoD CIO

    Mark Gorak, Director of the Cyber Academic Engagement Office and Principal Director for Resources & Analysis for the Department of War, Office of the Chief Information Officer delivers a comprehensive overview of the Cyber Excepted Service (CES) personnel management system.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 15:06
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Cyber Workforce
    Cyber Excepted Service
    Personnel Management Tool

