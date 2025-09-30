Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Religious Affairs and Chapel B-Roll Stringer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing

    A B-Roll stringer of a religious affairs airman and the Chapel building inside and out. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984079
    VIRIN: 250930-F-DU754-1001
    Filename: DOD_111335477
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Religious Affairs and Chapel B-Roll Stringer, by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    366th Fighter Wing
    Religious Affairs
    Chapel Annex
    chapel corps
    chapel buildings
    chapel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download