    Trump, Hegseth, Caine Speak to Top War Department Leaders

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Department of War         

    President and Commander in Chief Donald J. Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speak to top War Department leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 30, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 12:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trump, Hegseth, Caine Speak to Top War Department Leaders, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

