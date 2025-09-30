PNSY FRT Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (September 17, 2025)



Training in Action!



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Facility Response Team (FRT) recently conducted its annual oil spill response exercise several miles upriver from the shipyard — deploying a high-speed containment system designed to trap oil and debris on the water’s surface.



This vital training supports our commitment to environmental protection and emergency preparedness.



Special thanks to those involved:



• NH Department of Environmental Services

• U.S. Coast Guard Station New Castle

• U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary – Northeast District Southern Region

• Eliot Police Department



Together, we’re keeping our waterways clean and our communities safe.



(U.S. Navy video Joel Messer/released)