Every mission has a story, and every story starts with the people behind the work.
Under the Surface is a video series spotlighting the voices, passions, and purpose driving innovation forward at NSWC Carderock. From the lab to the field, from offices to test sites, we shine a light on the people powering Carderock’s contributions to the fleet, offering new perspective on the roles that make it all possible.
Join us in this episode as we go "Under the Surface" with Dhiambi Otete, a ship design and integration engineer at NSWC Carderock Division.
