Suicide prevention focuses on community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984061" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexia Lassin, contracting specialist, 42d Contracting Squadron, shares her story about the power of connection and family as part of the “Where I Belong” campaign at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Aug. 25, 2025. The campaign, led by the 42nd Air Base Wing Chaplain Corps, encourages Airmen and their families to build meaningful relationships, support one another, and bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)