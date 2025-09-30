Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide prevention focuses on community

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexia Lassin, contracting specialist, 42d Contracting Squadron, shares her story about the power of connection and family as part of the “Where I Belong” campaign at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Aug. 25, 2025. The campaign, led by the 42nd Air Base Wing Chaplain Corps, encourages Airmen and their families to build meaningful relationships, support one another, and bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 12:09
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    This work, Suicide prevention focuses on community, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42d Contracting Squadron
    42d ABW
    suicide prevention
    42d ABW Chapel

