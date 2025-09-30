video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every mission has a story, and every story starts with the people behind the work. Under the Surface is a video series spotlighting the voices, passions, and purpose driving innovation forward at NSWC Carderock. From the lab to the field, from offices to test sites, we shine a light on the people powering Carderock’s contributions to the fleet, offering new perspective on the roles that make it all possible.



Join us in this episode as we go "Under the Surface" with Isaac Bertramsen, an engineering technician in the Dynamic Measurements & Testing Branch at NSWC Carderock Division.