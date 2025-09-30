Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under the Surface with Isaac Bertramsen

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Kristin Behrle, Brittny Odoms, Chalene Simmons and Alisha Tyer

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Every mission has a story, and every story starts with the people behind the work. Under the Surface is a video series spotlighting the voices, passions, and purpose driving innovation forward at NSWC Carderock. From the lab to the field, from offices to test sites, we shine a light on the people powering Carderock’s contributions to the fleet, offering new perspective on the roles that make it all possible.

    Join us in this episode as we go "Under the Surface" with Isaac Bertramsen, an engineering technician in the Dynamic Measurements & Testing Branch at NSWC Carderock Division.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 13:14
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    This work, Under the Surface with Isaac Bertramsen, by Kristin Behrle, Brittny Odoms, Chalene Simmons and Alisha Tyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carderock
    engineering technician
    Navy
    interview
    video
    under the surface

