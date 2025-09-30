Mussel Reintroduction in the Cuyahoga River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District worked in collaboration with partnering agencies to help mussel restoration and reintroduction in the Cuyahoga River, Peninsula, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2025.

The Fatmucket mussels were processed by attaching tiny numbered tags and P.I.T. (Passive Integrated Transponders), to monitor their movement and growth then placed within shallow divots in the river. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)