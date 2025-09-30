USAG Wiesbaden outgoing Command Sgt. Major Yves Pamphil welcomes the incoming command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Brown, during a change of responsibility ceremony on Clay Kaserne, Germany on Sept. 10, 2025. Pamphil served as the garrison command sergeant major for two years and became a driving force for the community.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 09:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|984045
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-OM679-4741
|Filename:
|DOD_111335034
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Wiesbaden Change of Responsibility, by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.