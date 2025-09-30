Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Wiesbaden Change of Responsibility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    USAG Wiesbaden outgoing Command Sgt. Major Yves Pamphil welcomes the incoming command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Brown, during a change of responsibility ceremony on Clay Kaserne, Germany on Sept. 10, 2025. Pamphil served as the garrison command sergeant major for two years and became a driving force for the community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 09:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 984045
    VIRIN: 250910-A-OM679-4741
    Filename: DOD_111335034
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden Change of Responsibility, by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Wiesbaden
    Change of Responsability
    USAG Wiesbaden Army Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download