Hey, Airman! Follow the rules

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyrik Hannon, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 handler, reaffirms compliance of community standards within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 29, 2025. This public service announcement, part of the ongoing “Hey, Airman!” series, highlights general expectations and guidance for personnel at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)