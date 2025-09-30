Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hey, Airman! Follow the rules

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyrik Hannon, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 handler, reaffirms compliance of community standards within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 29, 2025. This public service announcement, part of the ongoing “Hey, Airman!” series, highlights general expectations and guidance for personnel at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 09:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 984042
    VIRIN: 250929-F-MC101-1001
    Filename: DOD_111334991
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hey, Airman! Follow the rules, by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Hey Airman!

