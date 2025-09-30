Hussar Saber: Razem Silniej – Stronger Together!

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Pete Namyslowski, 52nd Operations Group Detachment 1 commander, and Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Coburn, 86th Airlift Wing Cross Functional Airlift Support Personnel program team lead, communicate the importance of exercise Hussar Saber at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 6-20, 2025. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with a NATO Ally. Training activities like tactical airlift and airdrop operations facilitated collective defense and built mobility readiness among active duty, Air National Guard and Polish forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)
