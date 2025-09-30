Hussar Saber: Razem Silniej – Stronger Together!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Pete Namyslowski, 52nd Operations Group Detachment 1 commander, and Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Coburn, 86th Airlift Wing Cross Functional Airlift Support Personnel program team lead, communicate the importance of exercise Hussar Saber at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 6-20, 2025. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with a NATO Ally. Training activities like tactical airlift and airdrop operations facilitated collective defense and built mobility readiness among active duty, Air National Guard and Polish forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)