    Hussar Saber: Razem Silniej – Stronger Together!

    33RD AIR BASE, POLAND

    09.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Pete Namyslowski, 52nd Operations Group Detachment 1 commander, and Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Coburn, 86th Airlift Wing Cross Functional Airlift Support Personnel program team lead, communicate the importance of exercise Hussar Saber at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 6-20, 2025. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with a NATO Ally. Training activities like tactical airlift and airdrop operations facilitated collective defense and built mobility readiness among active duty, Air National Guard and Polish forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 09:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 984040
    VIRIN: 250930-F-TC518-1001
    Filename: DOD_111334959
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: 33RD AIR BASE, PL

    TransatlanticBond
    NATO
    Strong&StrategicRelationships
    Hussar Saber

