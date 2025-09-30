Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW NCAA/ESPN College Football Shoutout #2

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark Colmenares, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist, gives a shoutout to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros football team while deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 18, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 09:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 984039
    VIRIN: 250918-F-NI494-3002
    Filename: DOD_111334953
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW NCAA/ESPN College Football Shoutout #2, by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    American Football
    shoutout
    Football
    University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

