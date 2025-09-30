U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark Colmenares, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist, gives a shoutout to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros football team while deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 18, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 09:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|984039
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-NI494-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111334953
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW NCAA/ESPN College Football Shoutout #2, by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.