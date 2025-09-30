U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force District of Columbia partnered with Department of the Interior volunteers to clean the Korean War Veterans Memorial in D.C. on National Public Lands Day Sept. 27, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 09:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984035
|VIRIN:
|250928-Z-WX003-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111334913
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force District of Columbia partnered with Department of the Interior volunteers to clean the Korean War Veterans Memorial in D.C., by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
