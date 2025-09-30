Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force District of Columbia partnered with Department of the Interior volunteers to clean the Korean War Veterans Memorial in D.C.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force District of Columbia partnered with Department of the Interior volunteers to clean the Korean War Veterans Memorial in D.C. on National Public Lands Day Sept. 27, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 09:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984035
    VIRIN: 250928-Z-WX003-1002
    Filename: DOD_111334913
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force District of Columbia partnered with Department of the Interior volunteers to clean the Korean War Veterans Memorial in D.C., by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCSafe

