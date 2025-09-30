Kevin Griess, Superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks, shares his opinions about the Korean War Memorial and the partnership between Department of the Interior volunteers and District of Columbia service members on National Public Lands Day in D.C. Sept. 27, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)
|09.28.2025
|09.30.2025 09:11
|Video Productions
|984034
|250928-Z-WX003-1001
|DOD_111334909
|00:00:59
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|0
|0
