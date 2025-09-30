Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    494th FS participates in Cobra Warrior

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing

    The 494th Fighter Squadron participates in Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 22, 2025. Exercise Cobra Warrior is the RAF’s largest exercise, enhancing interoperability with NATO Allies and partners, and improving the ability to employ a strategic force in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 08:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984033
    VIRIN: 250922-F-AX516-2001
    Filename: DOD_111334908
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    This work, 494th FS participates in Cobra Warrior, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Warrior, RAF Lakenheath, F-15E Eagle, F-35A Lightning II, 48th Fighter Wing, takeoffs

