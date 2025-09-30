FSC, 2-4FAR Base Defense Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984031" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment practice base defense against direct fire, indirect fire, and CS gas September 25 on Fort Sill. The company practiced establishing base clusters at the platoon level, with Headquarters, Distribution, and Maintenance command posts working together while geographically dispersed and executed tactical convoys throughout the Area of Operations to practice distribution operations.