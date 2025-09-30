Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FSC, 2-4FAR Base Defense Training

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from the Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment practice base defense against direct fire, indirect fire, and CS gas September 25 on Fort Sill. The company practiced establishing base clusters at the platoon level, with Headquarters, Distribution, and Maintenance command posts working together while geographically dispersed and executed tactical convoys throughout the Area of Operations to practice distribution operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984031
    VIRIN: 250925-A-WX026-3815
    Filename: DOD_111334901
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FSC, 2-4FAR Base Defense Training, by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Fort Sill
    75th FAB
    75th FA BDE
    Sustainment
    Field Training

