Soldiers from the Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment practice base defense against direct fire, indirect fire, and CS gas September 25 on Fort Sill. The company practiced establishing base clusters at the platoon level, with Headquarters, Distribution, and Maintenance command posts working together while geographically dispersed and executed tactical convoys throughout the Area of Operations to practice distribution operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 11:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984031
|VIRIN:
|250925-A-WX026-3815
|Filename:
|DOD_111334901
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FSC, 2-4FAR Base Defense Training, by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
