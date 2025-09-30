Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2: Strengthening Alliance through aerial refueling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing work together to refuel aircraft from partnering nations during exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 over the North Sea, Sept. 30, 2025. Team Mildenhall participated in exercise Cobra Warrior, the Royal Air Force’s largest biannual tactical training event, to strengthen multinational cooperation, enhance combat readiness and build a stronger and more agile Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 08:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 984030
    VIRIN: 250930-F-KM921-1001
    Filename: DOD_111334900
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2: Strengthening Alliance through aerial refueling, by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TeamMildenhall #RAF #CobraWarrior25-2 #StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download