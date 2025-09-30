Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2: Strengthening Alliance through aerial refueling

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing work together to refuel aircraft from partnering nations during exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 over the North Sea, Sept. 30, 2025. Team Mildenhall participated in exercise Cobra Warrior, the Royal Air Force’s largest biannual tactical training event, to strengthen multinational cooperation, enhance combat readiness and build a stronger and more agile Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
