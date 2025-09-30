Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2: Strengthening Alliance through aerial refueling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing work together to refuel aircraft from partnering nations during exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 over the North Sea, Sept. 30, 2025. Team Mildenhall participated in exercise Cobra Warrior, the Royal Air Force’s largest biannual tactical training event, to strengthen multinational cooperation, enhance combat readiness and build a stronger and more agile Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)