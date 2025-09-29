Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11 ATF UFS 25 HotPit and BDS Integration

    DAEGU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    Imagery captured from a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron performing a hot pit stop and Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron and security forces members from the Republic of Korea air force await room clearing training during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 21, 2025. UFS 25 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 02:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984019
    VIRIN: 250822-F-NC038-6548
    Filename: DOD_111334443
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: DAEGU AIR BASE, KR

    11 ATF
    11 CABS

