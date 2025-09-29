Imagery captured from a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron performing a hot pit stop and Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron and security forces members from the Republic of Korea air force await room clearing training during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 21, 2025. UFS 25 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 02:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984019
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-NC038-6548
|Filename:
|DOD_111334443
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 11 ATF UFS 25 HotPit and BDS Integration, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
