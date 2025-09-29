11 ATF UFS 25 HotPit and BDS Integration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984019" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Imagery captured from a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron performing a hot pit stop and Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron and security forces members from the Republic of Korea air force await room clearing training during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 21, 2025. UFS 25 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)