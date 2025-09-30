Exercise UR 2 Phone B-Roll Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing are prepared to takeoff for Exercise UR 2, an Iraqi-led multilateral air exercise focused on air integration and extended mission operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 22, 2025. UR 2 was hosted by the Iraqi Air Force and marked the first U.S. participation in an Iraqi-led air event, enhancing interoperability among U.S., Iraqi, and coalition air forces in support of regional security and counter-ISIS operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)