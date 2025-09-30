U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing are prepared to takeoff for Exercise UR 2, an Iraqi-led multilateral air exercise focused on air integration and extended mission operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 22, 2025. UR 2 was hosted by the Iraqi Air Force and marked the first U.S. participation in an Iraqi-led air event, enhancing interoperability among U.S., Iraqi, and coalition air forces in support of regional security and counter-ISIS operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 07:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984018
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-RN612-2300
|Filename:
|DOD_111334434
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise UR 2 Phone B-Roll Reel, by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
