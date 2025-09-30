Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise UR 2 Phone B-Roll Reel

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing are prepared to takeoff for Exercise UR 2, an Iraqi-led multilateral air exercise focused on air integration and extended mission operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 22, 2025. UR 2 was hosted by the Iraqi Air Force and marked the first U.S. participation in an Iraqi-led air event, enhancing interoperability among U.S., Iraqi, and coalition air forces in support of regional security and counter-ISIS operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 07:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984018
    VIRIN: 250422-F-RN612-2300
    Filename: DOD_111334434
    Length: 00:06:10
