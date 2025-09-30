Exercise UR 2 B-Roll Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing are prepared to takeoff for Exercise UR 2, an Iraqi-led multilateral air exercise focused on air integration and extended mission operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 22, 2025. UR 2 marked the first Iraqi‑hosted air exercise involving U.S. forces, highlighting ongoing U.S.‑Iraq security‑cooperation efforts and the Iraqi Air Force’s growing capability to lead multinational training events. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Grace Turpin and Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)