    Exercise UR 2 B-Roll Reel

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing are prepared to takeoff for Exercise UR 2, an Iraqi-led multilateral air exercise focused on air integration and extended mission operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 22, 2025. UR 2 marked the first Iraqi‑hosted air exercise involving U.S. forces, highlighting ongoing U.S.‑Iraq security‑cooperation efforts and the Iraqi Air Force’s growing capability to lead multinational training events. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Grace Turpin and Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 07:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984017
    VIRIN: 250422-F-RN612-9842
    Filename: DOD_111334426
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    A-10
    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    Exercise UR 2

