U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing are prepared to takeoff for Exercise UR 2, an Iraqi-led multilateral air exercise focused on air integration and extended mission operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 22, 2025. UR 2 marked the first Iraqi‑hosted air exercise involving U.S. forces, highlighting ongoing U.S.‑Iraq security‑cooperation efforts and the Iraqi Air Force’s growing capability to lead multinational training events. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Grace Turpin and Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 07:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984017
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-RN612-9842
|Filename:
|DOD_111334426
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise UR 2 B-Roll Reel, by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
