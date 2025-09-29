Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A1C Kofi Boakye - Flight service center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2025

    Video by Cpl. Marie Paul 

    AFN Kunsan

    A1C Kofi Boakye, 8th Logistic Readiness Squadron flight service center apprentice, speaks on the role of the flight service center and how it enables the wolfpack's mission on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, September 30, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 02:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 984015
    VIRIN: 250930-A-YZ340-2531
    Filename: DOD_111334396
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Kofi Boakye - Flight service center, by CPL Marie Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Indo Pacific Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download