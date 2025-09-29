Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 25 Wrap Up

    SEKIYAMA, NIIGATA, JAPAN

    09.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    Orient Shield is a large-scale U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force field training exercise that that has been happening for more than 40 years. U.S. and Japanese forces have conducted this exercise together but this year's iteration of Orient Shield debuted the Australian Army as a participant.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 01:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 984014
    VIRIN: 250923-F-QH602-9100
    Filename: DOD_111334374
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SEKIYAMA, NIIGATA, JP

    #OrientShield25 #OS25, #USARPAC, #USARJ, #USJapanAlliance, #JGSDF

