Orient Shield 25 Wrap Up

Orient Shield is a large-scale U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force field training exercise that that has been happening for more than 40 years. U.S. and Japanese forces have conducted this exercise together but this year's iteration of Orient Shield debuted the Australian Army as a participant.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 01:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|984014
|VIRIN:
|250923-F-QH602-9100
|Filename:
|DOD_111334374
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|SEKIYAMA, NIIGATA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
