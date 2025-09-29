Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 25 HIMARS Live Fire B-Roll

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Media Center - Japan

    Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian’s field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 00:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984013
    VIRIN: 250923-F-UJ371-5589
    Filename: DOD_111334285
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 25 HIMARS Live Fire B-Roll, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usfj
    3d Battalion 12th Marines
    Orient Shield 25

