Pacific News Break: September 4, 2025

In Alaska, Soldiers from the Indian Army and U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division participated in the opening ceremony of Exercise Yuhd Abhyas 25 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.



In Japan, four U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey helicopters assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron made their final landing last week, marking the retirement of the UH-1N Huey from Yokota's 459th Airlift Squadron.



And in Hawaii, tugboats guide a crane barge through Pearl Harbor as they make their way to the USS Arizona memorial as U.S. Navy's Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, advised by the Navy's Navy's Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, advised by the Navy's Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvers, will soon begin extracting two World War Two era mooring platforms from USS Arizona's hull in support of memorial preservation efforts.