Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11 ATF UFS 25 Medical Inject

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Air Task Force explains the simulated patient scenario to medical trainers before the exercise injection begins during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS 25 challenges participants with realistic threat situations to bolster shared understanding and combined defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 02:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984005
    VIRIN: 250826-F-NC038-1668
    Filename: DOD_111334229
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: DAEGU AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11 ATF UFS 25 Medical Inject, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11 CABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download