11 ATF UFS 25 Medical Inject

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Air Task Force explains the simulated patient scenario to medical trainers before the exercise injection begins during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS 25 challenges participants with realistic threat situations to bolster shared understanding and combined defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito.)
08.25.2025
09.30.2025
B-Roll
984005
250826-F-NC038-1668
DOD_111334229
00:01:04
DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
0
0
