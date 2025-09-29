Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bells Across America Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Sep. 25, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) hosts a Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony onboard CFAS, Japan, Sep. 25, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bells Across America Ceremony, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bells Across America
    Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members
    ceremony
    American Forces Network
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

