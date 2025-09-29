Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC 75th Anniversary Commemoration Dinner

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The United Nations Command 75th Anniversary commences in Seoul, Republic of Korea, September 8th, 2025. The event recognized world leaders and their continued support for their allies. Speakers at the event included the Republic of Korea's Minister of National Defense, the Republic of the Philippines Secretary of National Defense, Canada's Deputy Minister of the Department of National Defense, and General Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United States Forces Korea, United Nations Command and Combined Forces Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 22:02
    Location: SEOUL, KR

    United Nation Command
    Republic of the Philippines (Philippines)
    Seoul
    Canada
    South Korea

