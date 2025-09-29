The United Nations Command 75th Anniversary commences in Seoul, Republic of Korea, September 8th, 2025. The event recognized world leaders and their continued support for their allies. Speakers at the event included the Republic of Korea's Minister of National Defense, the Republic of the Philippines Secretary of National Defense, Canada's Deputy Minister of the Department of National Defense, and General Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United States Forces Korea, United Nations Command and Combined Forces Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 22:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|983994
|VIRIN:
|250907-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111334134
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UNC 75th Anniversary Commemoration Dinner, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.