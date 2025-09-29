UNC 75th Anniversary Commemoration Dinner

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United Nations Command 75th Anniversary commences in Seoul, Republic of Korea, September 8th, 2025. The event recognized world leaders and their continued support for their allies. Speakers at the event included the Republic of Korea's Minister of National Defense, the Republic of the Philippines Secretary of National Defense, Canada's Deputy Minister of the Department of National Defense, and General Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United States Forces Korea, United Nations Command and Combined Forces Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)