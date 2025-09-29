The United Nations Command 75th Anniversary commences in Seoul, Republic of Korea, September 8th, 2025. The event recognized world leaders and their continued support for their allies. (U.S. Army video by SGT Malik Abdul and SGT ZaBarr Jones)
This work, UNC 75th Anniversary Commemoration Dinner B-roll, by SGT Malik Abdul and SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
