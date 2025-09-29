Pershing Cup 2025 Obstacle Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/980642" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT STEWART, Ga. — All 18 teams competing in the Pershing Cup took on a grueling obstacle course at 6 a.m. during Day 2 of the competition, Sept. 24, 2025, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The physically demanding event challenged Soldiers’ endurance, teamwork, and problem-solving skills as part of the multinational competition designed to strengthen readiness and interoperability. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors; their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. This annual event, hosted by First Army, took place at Fort Stewart, GA, from September 22 to 25, 2025.