    DARPA AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC) Competition Recap

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Video by Tom Shortridge 

    DARPA

    Malicious cyber actors are increasingly targeting vulnerable software that runs everything from financial systems and public utilities to the health care ecosystem. Through the DARPA AI Cyber Challenge, competitors successfully built novel AI-driven systems to secure the open-source software that underlies critical infrastructure.

    DARPA is working with public and private sector partners, including the teams, to transition the technology to widespread use.

    Anyone who maintains or develops software in critical infrastructure and wants to integrate AIxCC technology into the software development process is encouraged to contact aixcc-at-darpa-dot-mil.

    To learn more about AIxCC, visit https://www.aicyberchallenge.com.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 13:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 980641
    VIRIN: 250810-O-QR429-8186
    Filename: DOD_111329724
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US

    TAGS

    DARPA
    AI Cyber Challenge

