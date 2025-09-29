America’s Air Show 2025: F-35B Lightning II Demo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts an aerial demonstration of its vertical landing and short take off capabilities during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2025. The F-35B Lightning II are flown by aviators with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502 and is designed to operate from austere bases, along with a range of aviation-capable ships with its short take off and vertical landing capability. America's Airshow 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)