    Pershing Cup 2025 Stress Shoot_Squad Clear Trench B-Roll

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT STEWART, Ga. — Observer-Controller/Trainer teams conduct stress shooting exercises and grade Soldiers clearing a trench during Day 1 of the Pershing Cup, Sept. 23, 2025, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The event tests participants’ marksmanship, decision-making, and tactical proficiency under pressure as part of the multinational competition designed to build readiness and interoperability. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors; their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. This annual event, hosted by First Army, took place at Fort Stewart, GA, from September 22 to 25, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 13:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980636
    VIRIN: 250923-A-FB640-3116
    Filename: DOD_111329681
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    This work, Pershing Cup 2025 Stress Shoot_Squad Clear Trench B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PershingCup2025

