FORT STEWART, Ga. — Observer-Controller/Trainer teams conduct stress shooting exercises and grade Soldiers clearing a trench during Day 1 of the Pershing Cup, Sept. 23, 2025, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The event tests participants’ marksmanship, decision-making, and tactical proficiency under pressure as part of the multinational competition designed to build readiness and interoperability. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors; their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. This annual event, hosted by First Army, took place at Fort Stewart, GA, from September 22 to 25, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 13:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|980636
|VIRIN:
|250923-A-FB640-3116
|Filename:
|DOD_111329681
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pershing Cup 2025 Stress Shoot_Squad Clear Trench B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
