U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Boarding Team conducts a vessel inspection on the Mississippi River

U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Boarding Team conducts a high interest vessel boarding in Venice, Louisiana, Sep. 18, 2025. This first person point of view footage shows Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Boarding team onboard a high interest vessel; HIV boardings are vessels that have been targeted by Coast Guard Intelligence because the vessel has visited an unsafe or unsecured port in its last 5 port calls. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde.)
|09.18.2025
Date Posted: 09.29.2025
|B-Roll
|980626
VIRIN: 250929-G-FL626-1002
|DOD_111329509
|00:01:49
|LOUISIANA, US
|2
|2
