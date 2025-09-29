Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Boarding Team conducts a vessel inspection on the Mississippi River

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Boarding Team conducts a high interest vessel boarding in Venice, Louisiana, Sep. 18, 2025. This first person point of view footage shows Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Boarding team onboard a high interest vessel; HIV boardings are vessels that have been targeted by Coast Guard Intelligence because the vessel has visited an unsafe or unsecured port in its last 5 port calls. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde.)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980626
    VIRIN: 250929-G-FL626-1002
    Filename: DOD_111329509
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    high interest vessel
    U.S. Coast Gaurd
    Coast Guard
    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans

