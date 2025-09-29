U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Boarding Team conducts a vessel inspection on the Mississippi River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/980622" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Boarding Team conducts a high interest vessel boarding in Venice, Louisiana, Sep. 18, 2025. HIV boardings are vessels that have been targeted by Coast Guard Intelligence because the vessel has visited an unsafe or unsecured port in its last 5 port calls. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde.)