Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Boarding Team conducts a vessel inspection on the Mississippi River

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Boarding Team conducts a high interest vessel boarding in Venice, Louisiana, Sep. 18, 2025. HIV boardings are vessels that have been targeted by Coast Guard Intelligence because the vessel has visited an unsafe or unsecured port in its last 5 port calls. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 12:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980622
    VIRIN: 250929-G-FL626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111329492
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    high interest vessel
    U.S. Coast Gaurd
    Coast Guard
    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download