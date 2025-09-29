SETAF-AF Protocol Specialist Sings at St. Michael’s Day Ceremony with Sky Soldiers and Carabinieri in Vicenza

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa protocol specialist Bert Gillott sings in preparation for the annual St. Michael’s Day ceremony at the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi in Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 29, 2025. Italian law enforcement, veterans, SETAF-AF staff, and U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade attended the event, which honored Saint Michael the Archangel, patron saint of paratroopers and Italian police, as a symbol of courage, protection, and righteous strength. The ceremony underscored the shared tradition and respect between Sky Soldiers and Italian Carabinieri.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)