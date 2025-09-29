Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF Protocol Specialist Sings at St. Michael’s Day Ceremony with Sky Soldiers and Carabinieri in Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.29.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa protocol specialist Bert Gillott sings in preparation for the annual St. Michael’s Day ceremony at the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi in Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 29, 2025. Italian law enforcement, veterans, SETAF-AF staff, and U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade attended the event, which honored Saint Michael the Archangel, patron saint of paratroopers and Italian police, as a symbol of courage, protection, and righteous strength. The ceremony underscored the shared tradition and respect between Sky Soldiers and Italian Carabinieri.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 12:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 980620
    VIRIN: 250929-A-XY121-1235
    Filename: DOD_111329474
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: VICENZA, IT

